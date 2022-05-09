Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $10.64 Million Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of A. O. Smith worth $10,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

NYSE AOS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.48. 7,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,641. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.60. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $57.67 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

