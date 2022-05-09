Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $17.18 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,835 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $17,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,127,000 after buying an additional 2,178,225 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,193,000 after buying an additional 1,066,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after buying an additional 786,502 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,135,000 after buying an additional 377,954 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,265,335 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,269,000 after buying an additional 366,654 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.58.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $261.62. 9,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,060. The stock has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.05. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.83. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

