Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510,450 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 919,750 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $10,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.67. 15,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,582. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -2.15%.

HBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

