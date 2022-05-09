Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 164,612 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,075,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,704,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after buying an additional 982,947 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of VMware by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,638,422 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $189,861,000 after buying an additional 959,037 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of VMware by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,766,440 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $436,455,000 after buying an additional 796,972 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMW stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.63. 4,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.10 and a 52-week high of $167.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cross Research reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

