Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 640,700 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 640,700 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $14,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter worth $1,955,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $22.98. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

