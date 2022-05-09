Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 675,261 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,036,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675,261 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.71% of Silvercorp Metals worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SVM. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 8,081.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 21,578 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 25.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,587,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 924,795 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 3.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 11.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 300,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 31,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 516,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. 29.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SVM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

SVM stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,946. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $488.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 7.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

