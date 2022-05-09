Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 924,307 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 924,307 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $16,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INFY. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.97. 118,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,299,514. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

