Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,288 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $12,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.73.

MMC traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.60. 16,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.58. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.96 and a 52-week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.