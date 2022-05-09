Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on STZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.78.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $247.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,374.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.03.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -1,777.78%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

