Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) PT Lowered to C$2,400.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$2,500.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 price target on Constellation Software and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Software has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2,414.29.

TSE CSU opened at C$1,979.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2,128.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2,159.48. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$1,677.44 and a 12 month high of C$2,385.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25.

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$15.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$17.10 by C($1.38). The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 82.0999979 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $1.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $5.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

