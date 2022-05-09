Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $154.29

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $154.29 and last traded at $154.29, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.15.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,748,000 after purchasing an additional 99,006 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9,908.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 247,502 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 89.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 17,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY)

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.