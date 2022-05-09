Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CTTAY. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €136.00 ($143.16) to €110.00 ($115.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($105.26) to €95.00 ($100.00) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($100.00) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

Shares of CTTAY stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $6.41. 523,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.52. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

