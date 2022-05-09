Cosmos Trading 29.6% Lower This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $12.51 or 0.00041337 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.58 billion and approximately $747.06 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,207.57 or 0.99789137 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00015177 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.