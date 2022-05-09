Credit Suisse Group Increases Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Price Target to €64.00

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from €61.00 ($64.21) to €64.00 ($67.37) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SCOTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Scout24 from €68.00 ($71.58) to €69.00 ($72.63) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.67.

SCOTF stock opened at $62.64 on Thursday. Scout24 has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $72.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.29.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

