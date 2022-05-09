Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.01

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 6510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

CRDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.38.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,129,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.