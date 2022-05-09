Critical Comparison: Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) & Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) and Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Quest Resource and Casella Waste Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Resource 0 0 3 0 3.00 Casella Waste Systems 0 0 0 1 4.00

Quest Resource currently has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 112.51%. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus price target of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.35%. Given Quest Resource’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than Casella Waste Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quest Resource and Casella Waste Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Resource $155.71 million 0.67 $1.69 million $0.08 68.63 Casella Waste Systems $889.21 million 4.30 $41.10 million $0.80 93.04

Casella Waste Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Quest Resource. Quest Resource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casella Waste Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Resource and Casella Waste Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Resource 1.09% 5.64% 3.16% Casella Waste Systems 4.39% 11.43% 3.71%

Risk & Volatility

Quest Resource has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casella Waste Systems has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.9% of Quest Resource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Casella Waste Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Quest Resource shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Casella Waste Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Casella Waste Systems beats Quest Resource on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quest Resource (Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes. The company provides santifreeze and windshield washer fluid, dumpster and compacting equipment, and other minor ancillary services. In addition, it offers landfill diversion services. The company's services focus on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, grocers, and other retailers; automotive maintenance, quick lube, dealerships, and collision repair; transportation, logistics, and internal fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; restaurant chains and food operations; and construction and demolition projects. It markets its services to automotive, manufacturing, hospitality and retail, construction and demolition, and commercial and multi-family property management industries through direct sales force and strategic partnerships. The company was formerly known as Infinity Resources Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Quest Resource Holding Corporation in October 2013. Quest Resource Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is based in The Colony, Texas.

About Casella Waste Systems (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers. The company provides a range of non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, and disposal facilities. It also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, and paper and corrugated cardboard that are processed at its facilities, as well as recyclables purchased from third parties. In addition, the company is involved in commodity brokerage operations. As of January 31, 2022, it owned and/or operated 50 solid waste collection operations, 65 transfer stations, 23 recycling facilities, 8 Subtitle D landfills, 3 landfill gas-to-energy facilities, and 1 landfill permitted to accept construction and demolition materials. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.

