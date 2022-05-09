Critical Review: BlackBerry (BB) versus The Competition

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) is one of 405 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare BlackBerry to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get BlackBerry alerts:

38.0% of BlackBerry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of BlackBerry shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

BlackBerry has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackBerry’s competitors have a beta of 3.35, suggesting that their average share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BlackBerry and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry $718.00 million $12.00 million -12.75 BlackBerry Competitors $1.73 billion $276.97 million -48,243.55

BlackBerry’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BlackBerry. BlackBerry is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BlackBerry and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry 1.67% -5.93% -3.23% BlackBerry Competitors -56.24% -64.86% -7.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BlackBerry and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackBerry Competitors 2827 13612 24772 689 2.56

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 67.62%. Given BlackBerry’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BlackBerry has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

BlackBerry competitors beat BlackBerry on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

BlackBerry Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. It offers BlackBerry Spark software platform that includes a suite of security software products and services comprising BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions; and BlackBerry Spark SDK to promote the evolution of a platform ecosystem by enabling enterprise and independent software vendor developers to integrate the security features of BlackBerry Spark into their own mobile and web applications. The company also provides BlackBerry Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, including BlackBerry QNX, BlackBerry Certicom, BlackBerry Radar, BlackBerry Jarvis, BlackBerry AtHoc, BlackBerry Alert, SecuSUITE, and other IoT applications. As of February 28, 2021, it owned approximately 38,000 worldwide patents and applications. The company has a partnership with the University of Windsor to develop and deliver a cybersecurity curriculum for the university's graduate master's program in applied computing; and an agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. to develop and market BlackBerry's IVY, an intelligent vehicle data platform. It has a partnership with Okta, Inc. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.