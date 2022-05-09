Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Shares Up 1.2%

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49.

About Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT)

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles.

