D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.65.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.00. The stock had a trading volume of 146,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.85. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.