Dai Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 9th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $7.52 billion and approximately $798.44 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,284.68 or 1.00043852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001653 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00099640 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (DAI) is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 7,524,434,451 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.