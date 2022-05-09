Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

DTRUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Daimler Truck from €45.00 ($47.37) to €50.00 ($52.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:DTRUY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 82,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,670. Daimler Truck has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.46.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

