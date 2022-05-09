Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUYGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

DTRUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Daimler Truck from €45.00 ($47.37) to €50.00 ($52.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:DTRUY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 82,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,670. Daimler Truck has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.46.

About Daimler Truck (Get Rating)

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.