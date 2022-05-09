Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 197.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.70% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.81. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.58 per share, for a total transaction of $405,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 163,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,646,922.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.