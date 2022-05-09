Dean Investment Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.76. The company had a trading volume of 23,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STLD. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Steel Dynamics (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.