Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $224,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 78.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $38.16. The stock had a trading volume of 35,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954,252. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYF. Bank of America cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

