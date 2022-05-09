Dean Investment Associates LLC Invests $297,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,897. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.98. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

