Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,390,000 after acquiring an additional 402,930 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,833,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,770,000 after purchasing an additional 179,641 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,455,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,441,000 after purchasing an additional 735,350 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,394 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,239,000 after acquiring an additional 339,807 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,026. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $506,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $985,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. OTR Global raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

