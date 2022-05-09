Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 1,019 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,022,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after acquiring an additional 161,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $201,226.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,154.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock worth $3,629,109 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

NYSE MSM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.05. The stock had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.20 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average of $82.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.00.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

