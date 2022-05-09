Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 12 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,314.08.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 550,230 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,069. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock traded down $44.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,270.11. 13,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,566. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,606.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,750.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,193.62 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

