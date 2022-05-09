Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 15,685 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,685 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,252. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 104.07%. The company had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

SBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

