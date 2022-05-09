DEEPSPACE Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27,576.00 (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $27,576.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0746 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 95.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00152058 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.60 or 0.00599050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00035836 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,163.74 or 1.98481710 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

