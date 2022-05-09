Degenerator One Day Volume Tops $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Degenerator coin can currently be bought for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.93 or 0.00233419 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00009209 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003904 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000623 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015687 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.29 or 0.00448770 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

