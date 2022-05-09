Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DENN. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.11. 709,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.44%. The business had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,463,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 73,693 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,452,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 163.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

