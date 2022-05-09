Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and $490,594.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0421 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 95.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014454 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00170888 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.62 or 0.00579794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00036019 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,073.67 or 1.94944162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 466,402,436 coins and its circulating supply is 162,056,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

