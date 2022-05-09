Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.15

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.15 and last traded at $36.15, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average of $44.91.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

