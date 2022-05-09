Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $226.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.80.

VRSK opened at $185.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.42. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $167.37 and a 12 month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,104.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,064,496 over the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

