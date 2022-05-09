Dev Protocol (DEV) Reaches Market Cap of $749,470.60

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $749,470.60 and $12,886.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002157 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002544 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003370 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

