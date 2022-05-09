DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.65

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 1.65 and last traded at 1.67, with a volume of 230136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 1.74.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DiDi Global in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of 2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of 4.87.

DiDi Global ( NYSE:DIDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 16th. The ride-hailing company reported -0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 6.40 billion during the quarter. DiDi Global had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedford Ridge Capital LP acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,161,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DiDi Global by 25,244.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 19,058,906 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $48,600,000 after acquiring an additional 18,983,707 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in DiDi Global by 298.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,774,103 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $113,415,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the third quarter worth $96,078,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiDi Global in the fourth quarter worth $30,609,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

