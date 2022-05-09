DIGG (DIGG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36,237.00

DIGG (DIGG) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 9th. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15,756.14 or 0.48902945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $7.92 million and approximately $36,237.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DIGG has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 92.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00021766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00180298 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.00578039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00035670 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,344.71 or 1.93501747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

