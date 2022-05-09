DigitalBits (XDB) Price Tops $0.21

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000634 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $200.59 million and $1.71 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.08 or 0.00236500 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00009053 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003948 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015345 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.82 or 0.00429561 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000582 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003091 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 958,046,512 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

