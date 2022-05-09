DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $564.00 million-$568.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $565.97 million.DigitalOcean also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.10 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOCN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.36.

DOCN stock traded down $3.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.20. 4,819,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,985. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $133.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 30.39, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $288,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,625.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,043,000 after buying an additional 739,826 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 931,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,836,000 after buying an additional 91,353 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,917,000. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

