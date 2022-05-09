Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,562 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $26,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $1.60 on Monday, hitting $50.20. 2,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,863. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average of $57.55. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.20 and a twelve month high of $64.34.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.