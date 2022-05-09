DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DISH stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.73. DISH Network has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $47.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DISH. Cowen reduced their price target on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in DISH Network by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DISH Network (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

