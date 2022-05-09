Donut (DONUT) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last Week

Donut (DONUT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, Donut has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Donut has a market capitalization of $175,517.50 and approximately $584.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.60 or 0.00595341 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00116086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00035716 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,936.54 or 1.93302324 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,299.24 or 0.07415331 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars.

