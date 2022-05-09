DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on May 31st

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE DLY opened at $15.64 on Monday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 16,374 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 53,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,506,000 after buying an additional 262,389 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

