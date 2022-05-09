DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $31.00. The company traded as low as $19.40 and last traded at $19.49, with a volume of 3872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DV. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

In other news, CEO Mark Zagorski acquired 17,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.64 per share, with a total value of $457,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $994,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,826 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 348,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 163,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.83.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.13 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

