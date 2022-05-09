Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.56

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.56 and last traded at $28.70, with a volume of 14224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEI. Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $238.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 254.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

