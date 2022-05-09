Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 11,037 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $8.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,312. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $212.88 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.