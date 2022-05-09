Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 643 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,997 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,875,833 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $102,102,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 105,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.0% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 74,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 108,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,762,379. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average is $56.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $203.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.85 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

