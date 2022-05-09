Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $8.75 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 148,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,814,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.36. The stock had a trading volume of 198,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,598. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.22 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.70. The stock has a market cap of $157.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

