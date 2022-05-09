Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 142,238 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 140.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,238 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned approximately 0.52% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $12,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,579. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.41 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

